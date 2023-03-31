Bisons Lose Season Opener Against Scranton/Wilkes-BarreÂ

March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons opened the season in March for the first time in franchise history but were on the wrong end up a 2-1 final on Friday night at PNC Field against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Casey Lawrence was tabbed as the Herd's Opening Day starter and pitched five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out eight. The veteran righty did not allow a walk while throwing 67 pitches, 49 for strikes.

However, Jake Bauers hit a pair of solo home runs off of Lawrence to help lead the RailRiders' offensive attack. The veteran designated hitter recorded two of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's four hits in the victory. The first of his two solo homers came in the bottom of the second inning to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

Buffalo answered back in the top of the fourth to even the score 1-1. Wynton Bernard led off the inning by reaching base on an error. He scored two batters later thanks to an Ernie Clement RBI double down the left field lime. Bauers answered right back with his second home run of the game in the bottom of the inning for what would be the eventual game-winning run, 2-1.

RailRiders' starter Randy Vasquez pitched 3.1 innings for the team, allowing three hits and five walks while striking out six. Buffalo had the bases loaded in the top of the first thanks to three walks against the young starter but could not cash in the game's first run.

Lawrence suffered the defeat, while three other Bisons relievers made their season debuts. Thomas Hatch worked 0.2 innings, while Brandon Eisert recorded the next four outs for the Herd to keep the team within a run late in the game.

Nate Pearson allowed one hit in the bottom of the eighth but struck out three batters of the four he faced. Matt Bowman was credited with the win out of the RailRiders bullpen, and Greg Weissert notched his first save of the season.

Spencer Horwitz collected his first base hit of the season, in addition to hits by Otto Lopez and Clement. All three of the team's hits came off of Vasquez. Buffalo was 1-8 with runners in scoring position on the night.

The game did not start on time thanks to a 39 minute rain delay. The two teams will meet for the middle game of a three game series on Saturday evening at PNC Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. with RHP Zach Thompson making his Bisons debut.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.