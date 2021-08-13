Honkers Fall in Opener in Final Series of the Summer

Rochester traveled to Mankato to open their final series of the 2021 season with the Moondogs. The Honkers battled back from an early six-run deficit to bring the tying run to the plate but ultimately fell short 6-4.

The Moondogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three, scoring two runs in each of the first three frames. Jack Costello (San Diego) opened the scoring with a groundout and Carson Yates (UCLA) drove in a run with a single.

Mankato added to their lead in the second with a Luke Beckstein two-out, two-RBI single. In the third, Austin Garrett (Kansas St) delivered a sacrifice fly to right and Will Hanafan (Nebraska Omaha) plated another run with a base hit.

The Honker bullpen held the Moondogs off the scoreboard for the final five innings of the ballgame. Tony Lanier (Augustana) was lights out, retiring each of the ten batters that he faced with five strikeouts. Palmer Mickelson (RCTC) and Frank Craska (Lafayette) each tossed scoreless frames out of the bullpen as well.

Rochester got on the board in the sixth, helped by a Mankato error that scored Wyatt Rogers. (Minnesota St Mankato) They climbed back in the ballgame on a big blow by Ike Mezzenga. The freshman powered a three-run opposite-field homer to bring the Honkers within two. Rochester brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but could not pull any closer.

The Honkers are now 29-37 and 14-20 on the second half. The Honkers take on Mankato in their final game of the summer tomorrow at 6:35 from ISG Field.

