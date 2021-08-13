Logan Lee Named to Postseason All-Star Team
August 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Logan Lee (Northwood) was named to the 2021 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team.
The Rockford, Michigan native has made 12 appearances and is 4-2 on the season. He has pitched 62.1 innings, allowing 59 hits, 34 runs, 30 earned runs with 21 walks while striking out 49. He has a 4.33 earned run and has a K/9 of 7.07. He leads the Booyah in wins, innings pitched, earned run average among qualifying players and batters faced.
During the spring season, the 6'4" right-handed pitcher went 7-2 at Northwood in 2021, pitching in 64 innings.
The third year Booyah player was voted to the Postseason All-Star Team by managers, coaches and media members.
The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
