Three Bucks Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team

Waterloo, IA - The Northwoods League announced the 2021 Postseason All-Star Team today which included three Waterloo Bucks players. Max Jung-Goldberg, Joshua Kasevich, and Garrett McGowan were among 31 players named to the Postseason All-Star Team for their efforts during Waterloo's most recent run to the playoffs.

Max Jung-Goldberg, a redshirt sophomore from the University of San Diego, was named to the team as an outfielder. Jung-Goldberg is currently hitting .344, which is tied for seventh best in the NWL. Originally from Palo Alto, California, Jung-Goldberg has four home runs, 40 RBI, and 12 stolen bases on the season for the Bucks. Jung-Goldberg was also named a mid-season All-Star.

Shortstop Joshua Kasevich, a sophomore from the University of Oregon and originally from Eugene, Oregon, is third in the NWL in hitting with a .374 average. Kasevich has two home runs, 39 RBI, and five stolen bases on the year for Waterloo. The infielder participated in the Major League Dreams Showcase earlier this season.

Garrett McGowan, a junior from Pittsburg State University and originally from Blue Springs, Missouri, was named to the team as a designated hitter. McGowan sits fourth in the NWL in hitting with a .351 average and is tied for seventh in RBI with 43. The first baseman has hit four home runs with 10 stolen bases and was also named a mid-season All-Star.

