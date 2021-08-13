Northwoods League Announces 2021 Postseason All-Star Team. Adam Wheaton Makes Team

August 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Northwoods League announced the 2021 Postseason All-Star Team and award winners on Friday, August 13. Mankato outfielder Matt Higgins and Fond du Lac second baseman Chandler Simpson were named the League's Co-Most Valuable Player and Traverse City's Cam Schuelke was named Pitcher of the Year as voted by the League's coaches and members of the media. David Bellamy from St. Cloud was named the Manager of the Year and Brandon Vial from St. Cloud won the Coach of the Year Award.

Higgins, a junior at Bellarmine University, was a 2021 mid-season All-Star and hometown hero of the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge the night before the game. He currently has a .335 average with five home runs, 19 doubles and 50 RBI. Higgins is a native of Louisville, Kentucky.

Simpson set a Northwoods League record with 55 stolen bases this season and recently signed with Georgia Tech. He was a mid-season All-Star and went 2 for 5 in the game. He also played in the Major League Dreams Showcase where he stole four bases and went 2 for 6. Simpson hit .377 this season with 23 RBI and 52 runs scored.

Cam Schuelke, a right-handed pitcher from the Traverse City Pit Spitters, was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year. Schuelke, a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, has appeared in 15 games and has eight wins and a miniscule 0.68 ERA. He has 48 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched.

Kenosha first baseman Justin Janas from the University of Illinois was also selected for the Postseason All-Star Team and is currently leading the league in batting average at .402.

Higgins, Simpson, Schuelke and Janas are among the 31 players selected to the NWL's Postseason All-Star team.

The St. Cloud Rox led all teams with four selections while the Mankato MoonDogs and the Waterloo Bucks each had three players selected.

In his first season in St. Cloud, David Bellamy of the Rox is the 2021 Manager of the Year. The Rox currently have the best overall record in the league at 49-17 and are the First and Second Half Champions in the Great Plains West Division.

Brandon Vial earned the award for 2021 Coach of the Year in the Northwoods League. Vial is in his first year with the Rox.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.