Higgins Named Named Co-MVP, Reilly Brothers Garner Postseason All-Star Honors

August 13, 2021







ROCHESTER, Minn. -Â The Northwoods League announced the 2021 Postseason All-Star Team and award winners on Friday, Aug. 13. For the Mankato MoonDogs, outfielderÂ Matt HigginsÂ was named one of the League's Co-Most Valuable Players.

Higgins, a junior at Bellarmine University, was a 2021 mid-season All-Star and hometown hero of the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge the night before the game. He currently has a .335 average with five home runs, 19 doubles and 50 RBI. Higgins is a native of Louisville, Ky.

Among the other MoonDogs honorees were twin brothers inÂ Blake ReillyÂ andÂ Vince Reilly, of Grand Canyon University, who were named Northwoods League Postseason All-Stars along with Higgins.

Full 2021 Postseason All-Star Rosters can be found here:Â 2021 Postseason All-Stars.

Up next, the Mankato MoonDogs get set to conclude the 2021 regular season by playing host to the Rochester Honkers (29-36) at ISG Field. First pitch for game one of the series on Friday is slated for 6:35 p.m.

