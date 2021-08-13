Former Thunder Bay Border Cat Jacob Robson Debuts with the Tigers

Rochester, Minn. - Former Thunder Bay Border Cat Jacob Robson, made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Robson is the 268th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Robson, who played collegiately at Mississippi State University, played for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in 2014. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 8th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

In 2014 with the Border Cats, Robson played in 19 games and hit .254 with a double and 13 runs scored. He drove in seven, stole 12 bases and walked 18 times.

Robson spent five seasons in the Tigers Minor League system. He played in 472 games and hit .293 with 31 home runs, 98 doubles and 19 triples. He also stole 96 bases and drove in 188 runs.

Robson was hitting .275 with the AAA East Toledo Mud Hens prior to his call-up to the Tigers. He had begun the year with the Erie Seawolves in the AA-Northeast League. After 18 games he was promoted to Toledo. For the season he was hitting .316 with seven home runs, 18 doubles and four triples. He had driven in 33, scored 46 times and stolen 17 bases.

In his Major League debut against the Baltimore Orioles, Robson entered the game in the 6th inning as a pinch-hitter for Grayson Greiner. He would then enter the game on defense in left field and finish the game 0 for 2 at the plate.

