Offensive Explosion Blasts Lakeshore over the Booyah
August 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Green Bay, Wis. - It took just seven hits for the Lakeshore Chinooks (14-21) to score 10 runs, defeating the Green Bay Booyah (12-24) 10-4.
Playing on a hitter-friendly diamond at Capital Credit Union Park, the Chinooks took full advantage, launching two home runs over the short right field fence. Left handed hitters Jackson Gray and Mack Timbrook each went deep in Friday night's ball game.
Making his eleventh appearance of the summer, Joe Glassey started on the mound for the Chinooks. Looking to end his unlucky streak of losing all 10 of the games he previously started in this summer, Glassey came out with a vengeance to end his cold spell.
The right handed pitcher from the University of Illinois threw seven complete innings Friday night, his longest and most effective start of the summer. Glassey allowed just three runs on five hits, fanning 10 Booyah hitters on his way to his first win of the summer. The redshirt sophomore finished his 2021 summer with the fourth most strikeouts on the team with 36.
Pitching in the hitter friendly ballpark proved to be a challenge for both sides. In the top of the first inning, Gray sent a ball way over the right field fence, giving Lakeshore an early 1-0 lead.
The lead didn't last long as the Booyah leadoff man, Spencer Watson, smacked the first ball his saw from Glassey over the fence as well, tying the game at one a piece.
After the early runs, the action held off for a few innings. After two Chinook hitters reached base via walk in the top of the fourth inning, Ty Olejnik and Sam beers hit back-to-back base hits, scoring the two Lakeshore runners. A wild pitch scored the hustling Olejnik later in the inning, giving Lakeshore a 4-1 lead.
The offensive barrage didn't stop there. Lakeshore piled on five more runs in the top of the fifth inning, amounting to a lead that proved to be too much for Green Bay to overcome.
After loading the bases, Mack Timbrook stepped up to the plate and delivered on a grand slam over the right field fence. Friday night's four RBI's were the most Timbrook plated in a single game in 24 games played this season.
Logan Wiggenhorn and DJ Hess relieved Glassey in the eighth and ninth innings, combining for five strikeouts and no hits. Wiggenhorn, who formally interned for the Chinooks this summer, dazzled in his first appearance with the team, helping Lakeshore to a 10-4 victory over the Booyah.
Lakeshore returns to Kapco Park Saturday night for the season finale. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
