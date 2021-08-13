Simpson Named NWL Co-MVP, Loftin Selected to Postseason All-Star Team

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Northwoods League has announced the 2021 Postseason All-Star Team and award winners and the Dock Spiders found two familiar faces among the league's 31 players selected for the honors.

Chandler Simpson, who recently transferred to Georgia Tech, was named NWL Co-Most Valuable Player of the Year. Simpson etched his name in the history books during the 2021 campaign, setting a Northwoods League record with 55 stolen bases. The Atlanta, Georgia native hit .377 this season with 23 RBI and 52 runs scored and was also named a Mid-Season All-Star in addition to this postseason selection. Simpson's 77 hits and 52 runs scored this season not only lead the Dock Spiders, but set new single-season records in each category for the franchise.

Jackson Loftin, who recently transferred to Oral Roberts after graduating in three years from Sam Houston State, was also named a NWL Postseason All-Star for Fond du Lac. Loftin not only hit .310 with six home runs during the 2021 summer, but he also totaled 52 RBI and drew 38 walks, each being new Fond du Lac single-season records. Along with Simpson, Loftin was a Mid-Season All-Star, as well.

Simpson and Loftin were critical pieces in both the Dock Spiders' first 40-win season and the team's new NWL single-season record of 234 stolen bases, and counting. Loftin totaled 49 stolen bags to go along with Simpson's 55.

