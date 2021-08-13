Mallards Host Fond du Lac to Start Must-Win Series

Following a tough 4-3 loss on the road against the Lakeshore Chinooks, the Madison Mallards (21-14) are back home at the Duck Pond at Warner Park for the final two games of the regular season against Fond Du Lac (21-12).

Last night the Mallards were down two heading into the ninth. They brought home one on a bases loaded walk, but then failed to tie it up, stranding the bases loaded and falling by the 4-3 final.

The Mallards loss and the Dock Spiders win last night over Wisconsin puts the Mallards in a tight position heading into the final two days. To make the playoffs the Mallards must win both games against Fond Du Lac and then have the Woodchucks lose one of two against Wisconsin Rapids.

If the Mallards lose either of the next two games or if the Woodchucks win both of their two games against the Rafters, the Mallards will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Starting on the mound tonight for the Ducks will be their ace in left-hander Justin Medlin (Arkansas State). Medlin will be making his fifth start of the season as he has pitched six innings or more in each of his first four, and holds and ERA of 1.72.

In his last start, Medlin pitched six innings in a rain-delayed game against the Woodchucks and struck out 10. He has 10 strikeouts in each of his last two starts.

On the mound for the Dock Spiders will be Ryan Ament (Mount St. Mary's). The left-hander will be making his third start of the season as he currently holds a 2.25 ERA in 12 total innings pitched.

Fond Du Lac currently leads the season series over Madison 7-3. The Mallards will look to make it 7-5 and then face the first-half champion Fond Du Lac in the first round of the playoffs should they get in by winning the second half.

Tonight at the Duck Pond the Mallards will be wearing special jerseys as the "Capital City Teetotalers" for the roaring 20's night. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the Paul Davis team store.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. with tomorrow's game scheduled to start at the same time. Tickets are still available for both games by going to the Mallards website or calling the Mallards front office.

