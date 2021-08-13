Booyah Open Final Series of Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Friday evening at Capital Credit Union Park. It is the last home game for the Booyah this season.

Green Bay looks to bounce back after a tough loss in a pitcher's duel last night at Witter Field. Christian Orr (Columbia International) was phenomenal in his start. He pitched seven innings, giving up five hits, two runs and one walk. He nearly equaled his strikeout total for the season as he punched out seven men in last night's contest.

Brett Blair (Stanford) and Alec Danen (Viterbo) each picked up a run batted in in the 3-2 loss.

The Booyah are happy to see the Chinooks come to town as the Booyah are 7-3 in their ten meetings against them this season. This will be the first time they go at it since a series in early July. Green Bay swept that series, outscoring Lakeshore 12-3.

Logan Lee (Northwood) will get the start for the Booyah. He is 4-2 on the season with a 4.33 earned run average.

Joe Glassey is the Chinooks probable starter. He is 0-3 on the campaign with a 6.34 earned run average.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. There will be Gnarly Cedar Brewing $5 14oz. craft pours presented by Razor 94.7 FM. There will also be a Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Pepsi.

