Hohlfeld Dominates in Spitters Win

August 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed a dominant performance on the bump as they downed the Great Lakes Resorters 6-1 Tuesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

In just his second start this season, Pat Hohlfeld tossed six innings of shutout ball on just one hit and seven punch outs in his fifth victory this summer. Pat has yet to suffer a single loss in Spitters red - going a perfect 9-0 between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Traverse City struck big in the top of the first inning as Resorter starter, Gavin Stone, recorded only one out while surrendering five runs on a pair of hits and two hit batsmen before being yanked from the ballgame. Great Lakes only managed one base hit through the ensuing five innings - a double off the bat of third baseman, Carter Troncin - while striking out five times, keeping the score locked at 5-0. In the top half of the seventh, and errand pitch from Danny Bullard allowed Chris Faust to cross the plate from third to increase the Pit Spitters lead to 6-0. Great Lakes responded with a tally in the bottom half as back-to-back singles allowed Trent Farquhar to plate Ryan Rifenberg on an RBI-single - but it was too little too late as Champ Davison struck out with men on second and third - sending the Spitters on to their seventh straight victory 6-1.

Over his last two games started, Pat Hohlfeld has allowed only one hit on no runs and ten strikeouts through 12 innings of work. Great Lakes starter and Dodgers fifth-round pick, Gavin Stone (0-1), lasted only 0.1 innings while allowing five runners to score - only three of them earned - while striking out none in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 24-4 while the Resorters fall to 4-24.

