Loggers Win 13-12 Thriller in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - After surrendering five runs in the bottom of the first inning, the La Crosse Loggers surged back with seven runs in the second and held on to win a thriller by a final score of 13-12 on Monday night at Rivets Stadium. The Loggers improve to 22-23, while the Rivets fall to 15-25.

The Rivets took advantage of three hits, two walks and a hit by pitch in the first inning, but the Loggers responded to take the lead in the second, as Kyson Donahue (Arizona) collected two hits in the inning. Luke Seidel (UW-Milwaukee), Zach Braun (Viterbo) and Christian DiCochea (Washington) each had RBI base hits in a three-run sixth inning that helped La Crosse extend its lead to 12-7, but Rockford tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

After loading the bases in the eighth inning, Joel Vaske (Kirkwood CC) drew a bases-loaded walk for what proved to be the game-winning run. Jack Mizgalski (UW-La Crosse) worked around two walks and an error in the ninth inning, recording a swinging strikeout to close out the game and earn the win for the Loggers.

Donahue led the Loggers with a 3-for-5 night with two RBI, while Braun added two hits and two runs scored. Vaske paced La Crosse with three runs batted in, while DiCochea and Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) each drove in two runs for the Loggers.

La Crosse and Rockford will once again face off on Tuesday night, with a 6:05 pm first pitch at Rivets Stadium.

