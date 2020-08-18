Woodchucks Drop Final 2020 Game at Witter Field

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Rafters on Monday night at Witter Field. With the 10-3 loss, the Chucks lost for the sixth time at Witter Field this season.

Pablo Ruiz singled home the game's first run. His first-inning hit brought home Alejandro Macario. Nick Romano hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Ruiz scored later in the inning on an error.

Nate Madej was the starting pitcher for the Woodchucks. He lasted only three innings, and allowed six runs. He was given the loss. Jacob Dubs, Marcos Del Valle, Bobby Vath and Dathon McGrath also pitched for Wisconsin.

Top Performers

Nick Romano hit a solo home run and reached base five times.

Jacob Dubs tossed three scoreless innings of relief. He allowed only one hit and struck out four.

Next Up

The Chucks are back at home tomorrow. They'll play the Rafters again in their final home game of the season. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

