Larks Pitching Continues to Soar
August 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
BISMARCK - The Larks defeated the Flickertails 10-1 in a game presented by Townsquare on Tuesday night to improve to 26-12 on the 2020 season.
Municipal Ballpark has been home to some great starting pitching as of late, Tuesday was no exception. Larks starter Reed Butz went seven outstanding innings while allowing no earned runs to earn the win. Butz kept Flickertail batters guessing all night and finished the night with seven strikeouts.
Among all other things for the Larks, newcomers Nick Henrichs and Brett Thompson started their Larks careers off with a successful debut. Thompson doubled in the fourth for his first hit with the Larks and reached base three times throughout the night, while Henrichs came in to pitch the final six outs of the game while only allowing one hit.Â
Despite the loss, Flickertails starter Dillon Larsen went five innings and allowed just two earned runs. The Flickertail lefty was throwing gas, at times hitting 90mph on the radar gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.Â
Dakota Finley had himself a productive night at the plate, the Larks right fielder went 1-4 with two RBIs. Finley wasted no time by knocking in two runs on a two RBI single with the bases loaded in the first inning for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game.
The Larks have another day off on Wednesday, while the Flickertails are back in action against the Bull Moose for a 7:05 first pitch. Patrick Pridgen and Brad Hodges are the probable starters.
