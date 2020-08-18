Growlers Sweep Bombers, Extend Lead to 9 Games in SW MI Pod

The Kalamazoo Growlers swept the Battle Creek Bombers in Tuesday's doubleheader, winning the first game by one run, 3-2, and shutting out Battle Creek in game two, 4-0.

GAME ONE

John Torroella (Brown University) started the first game for the Growlers and picked up his second win of the season, going 3.1 innings, giving up two hits, two unearned runs, and striking out seven. Tim Pomaville (Concordia University) took the loss for Battle Creek, giving up three runs over three innings on four hits and four walks.

The Bombers took an early lead as Alex Baumann (University of Minnesota Morris) scored on a balk in the bottom of the first inning.

The Growlers got their response in a big way when Brett Barrera (Stanford University) hit a three-run homer in the top of the third.

The Bombers scored a run in the fourth, but Trey Nordmann (Howard College) came in to shut the door for the Growlers and earn his seventh save of the season.

GAME TWO

Ben Thomas (Grand Valley State University) made his second start of the season for Kalamazoo and extended his scoreless streak to 11 appearances. He pitched two innings, giving no runs on one hit. Connor Vallie (Davenport University) took the loss for the Bombers, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits.

The Growlers took the early lead by scoring in the top of the first on an Aaron Cardoza (Davenport University) RBI single. They didn't let up, scoring three more over the course of the game, with Carson Greene (Stanford University), Brett Barrera (Stanford University), and Cade Stanton (Grand Valley State University) all coming in to score as the Growlers cruised to a 4-0 win and a sweep of the doubleheader.

