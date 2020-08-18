Rafters Head to Wausau for Final Time in 2020

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are a pod-best 32-11, entering the final three games of the regular season, and are in pursuit of the best winning percentage in Northwoods League history. Tuesday's matchup is the last of the season against the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Athletic Park at 6:35pm.

On Monday, the Rafters unleashed their offense once more versus the Woodchucks, with a six-run third inning leading the Rafters to victory, 10-3. In his final game with the Rafters, Christian Sepulveda hit a double and a three-run home run to left field, his fifth of the season. The Rafters have hit 41 home runs in the 2020 season, the most since 2017.

Rafters pitching struck out eleven Woodchucks, raising their season total to 461, 57 more than the second-place Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Rafters have the best ERA outside of the Michigan Pod at 2.89, which would set a new franchise record. Starting pitcher Chris McElvain is just 3.1 innings away from qualifying for the Rafters ERA record. McElvain has allowed just three earned runs all season and has a 0.81 ERA.

With the win, the Rafters locked up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, clinching the regular season championship with a .744 winning percentage. The NWL record is .746, set by the 2006 Rochester Honkers. The Rafters would set the record if they win their final three games of the regular season. The Rafters will start the playoffs with a divisional round battle with the La Crosse Loggers on Friday night. If the Rafters win on Friday, they would host the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship on Saturday night.

First pitch between the Rafters and the Woodchucks at 6:35pm. Coverage begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

