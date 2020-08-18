Stingers Come Alive for 17 Runs in Win over MoonDogs

(Mankato, M.N.)- The Willmar Stingers snapped a five-game losing streak in a big way Tuesday night. The Stingers exploded for 17 runs on 20 hits to topple Mankato by a score of 17-2.

While the bats were the big story for the Stingers, the day really was anchored by a strong outing from their starter Jack Zigan. Zigan pitched eight innings for Willmar, allowing two runs, only one earned, on six hits. Zigan's eight innings pitched is the longest outing of the year by any Willmar pitcher.

While Mankato did score first on a sac fly in the second, it was all Stingers from that point forward. Willlmar scored three runs in the third, four in the fourth and another three in the fifth to open up a big 10-1 lead. The Stingers would add insurance as the innings progressed, with four in the seventh and three in the ninth to ultimately score 17, their second highest run total of 2020.

For Willmar, every batter had at least one hit as part of the 20-hit barrage. Jayson Newman and Brooks Lee led the way with four hits each. Newman in particular had a night to remember as he clubbed his first triple of the year and stole his first base of the season. Griffin Cheney continued his red hot stretch from the plate as he homered for the third time in four games. Kyle Manzardo, Brennan McKenze and Cesar Lopez all finished with multi-hit games as well. For McKenzie, it was his fifth multi-hit game of the season against the MoonDogs.

With the Stingers leading 17-2 going into the bottom of the inning, Ben Borrman came up for the final three outs of the ninth and retired the MoonDogs in order.

The Stingers split the season series at Franklin Rogers Park this season with Mankato 3-3. The two teams will meet for the final time of the season tomorrow night at Bill Taunton Stadium with first pitch at 7:05.

