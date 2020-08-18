Woodchucks Rally Late, But Fall to Rafters at Athletic Park

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks dropped their final home game of 2020 tonight, a 3-2 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. It was the seventh straight loss for the Chucks against the Rafters.

The Woodchucks only managed five hits in the game. Nick Romano had three of them, slashing a trio of singles. The Chucks collected their only two runs during the ninth inning. Santiago Garavito had a two-run single, which scored Tom Josten and Pablo Ruiz.

Jace Baumann got the start for the Woodchucks and was excellent. Despite getting the loss, he tossed seven innings of one-run ball. He only surrendered three hits and collected four strikeouts. JD Shultz pitched afterwards. He allowed two unearned runs in relief.

Top Performers

Jace Baumann tossed seven innings of three hit, one run ball.

Nick Romano was 3-4 with three singles.

Next Up

The Chucks will play in La Crosse for two more games, starting tomorrow. These games will wrap up the season for Wisconsin. Thank you to all of our fans for their support during the 2020 season.

