Woodchucks Rally Late, But Fall to Rafters at Athletic Park
August 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks dropped their final home game of 2020 tonight, a 3-2 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. It was the seventh straight loss for the Chucks against the Rafters.
The Woodchucks only managed five hits in the game. Nick Romano had three of them, slashing a trio of singles. The Chucks collected their only two runs during the ninth inning. Santiago Garavito had a two-run single, which scored Tom Josten and Pablo Ruiz.
Jace Baumann got the start for the Woodchucks and was excellent. Despite getting the loss, he tossed seven innings of one-run ball. He only surrendered three hits and collected four strikeouts. JD Shultz pitched afterwards. He allowed two unearned runs in relief.
Top Performers
Jace Baumann tossed seven innings of three hit, one run ball.
Nick Romano was 3-4 with three singles.
Next Up
The Chucks will play in La Crosse for two more games, starting tomorrow. These games will wrap up the season for Wisconsin. Thank you to all of our fans for their support during the 2020 season.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 18, 2020
- Woodchucks Rally Late, But Fall to Rafters at Athletic Park - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Beat Honkers, Magic Number to Clinch Is Two - St. Cloud Rox
- Rox Pile Together Seven-Run Inning in Series-Opening Loss - Rochester Honkers
- Larks Pitching Continues to Soar - Bismarck Larks
- Rafters Win 3-2 Versus Woodchucks in Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- MoonDogs Get Stung in Franklin Rogers Park Finale against StingersÃÂ - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Come Alive for 17 Runs in Win over MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Sweep Bombers, Extend Lead to 9 Games in SW MI Pod - Battle Creek Bombers
- Hohlfeld Dominates in Spitters Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rafters Head to Wausau for Final Time in 2020 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Green Bay Tries to Even Series with Fondy - Green Bay Booyah
- It's the Final Week of the 2020 Northwoods League Season - La Crosse Loggers
- Harry Potter Night Jersey Auction to Benefit the Children's Theater of Madison - Madison Mallards
- Loggers Win 13-12 Thriller in Rockford - La Crosse Loggers
- Woodchucks Drop Final 2020 Game at Witter Field - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Dominate Booyah in 10-0 Shutout - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Beat Woodchucks 10-3 to Clinch Regular-Season Championship - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.