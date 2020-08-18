Rafters Beat Woodchucks 10-3 to Clinch Regular-Season Championship

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (32-11) won 10-3 on Monday night over the Wisconsin Woodchucks (14-30), behind another sharp performance offensively and defensively. Four Rafters pitchers struck out eleven and the hitters got ten runs on six hits and nine walks.

The Rafters jumped out to a five-run lead in the third, responding to an early Woodchucks run. Jason DiCochea singled to left field with two runners on, scoring Angelo D'Acunto and Parker Nolan to give the Rafters their first lead. After a Hank Zeisler walk, Christian Sepulveda smacked a no-doubt three-run home run over the left field fence, his fifth of the season. The Rafters have a league-best 41 homers, best in the Northwoods League. The Rafters added on four more runs with four walks and one hit in the seventh to take a 10-3 lead.

On the pitching end of things, the Rafters picked up good innings from four Rafters. Chris McElvain struck out three in a short two inning start, preserving his arm for the playoffs. Travis Adams, in a rare relief role, allowed one earned run and walked none in two innings, winning his third game of the season. Stevens Point native Kaleb Schulist pitched three scoreless with three strikeouts, and the game was closed down by Hunter Waldis, who threw two scoreless with four strikeouts.

With the win, the Rafters clinched the regular-season championship in the Northwoods League Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. Witter Field will host any Rafters games in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Playoffs.

Tuesday night, the Rafters finish the season series versus the Woodchucks at Athletic Park in Wausau. First pitch between the Rafters and the Woodchucks at 6:35pm. Coverage begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

