Green Bay Tries to Even Series with Fondy

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah head to Fond du Lac for the final time during the regular season as they take on the Dock Spiders to finish their season series.

The Booyah come in following a 10-0 loss last night at Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders, who are 30-15 on the year, have now beat Green Bay in five consecutive games. The Booyah only had two hits on Monday night, both of which came in the fourth inning off the bats of Andy Blake and Nick Kreutzer.

Green Bay returns to play tonight with a 17-26 overall record, still a half game in front of Rockford for the final playoff spot with three games to play. With a win tonight and a Rockford loss, the Booyah would just need one win over the Rivets in the final two games of the season. Whoever is able to clinch the final playoff spot in the East division will travel to Fond du Lac for the opening round of the playoffs.

Tonight, Green Bay turns to Dixie State freshman Ben Hart to make his fourth start of the year. Hart has a 1.32 WHIP during the course of the 2020 season, and comes in following an impressive outing at La Crosse. On August 13th, Hart went four and a third, giving up just one hit and striking out six Loggers hitters.

First pitch from Fond du Lac is scheduled for 6:35pm, with the Dock Spiders sending Jake Brooks to the mound. In two outings against Green Bay this season, Brooks is 0-1, and has given up two earned runs in just an inning and a third on the mound. Pregame from Herr-Baker field starts at 6:25pm, and can be heard on WOCO 107.1FM.

