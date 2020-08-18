Harry Potter Night Jersey Auction to Benefit the Children's Theater of Madison

Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards have announced a Harry Potter Night jersey auction on Saturday, August 22. The night will feature the screening of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 along with the auction of custom Mallards Harry-Potter-themed baseball jerseys presented by Group Health Cooperative.

Proceeds from Saturday's jersey auction will benefit the Children's Theater of Madison. The jersey auction will be held online with details to be released in the upcoming days. Everyone who purchases a ticket to Saturday's show will be entered into a drawing to win a free Harry Potter jersey.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows will start at 7:00pm with gates for the show opening at 6:00pm. Saturday will also feature an early showing of the Wizard of Oz. Tickets to the Duck Pond Drive-In begin at $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at mallardsbaseball.com.

