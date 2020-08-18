Harry Potter Night Jersey Auction to Benefit the Children's Theater of Madison
August 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards have announced a Harry Potter Night jersey auction on Saturday, August 22. The night will feature the screening of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 along with the auction of custom Mallards Harry-Potter-themed baseball jerseys presented by Group Health Cooperative.
Proceeds from Saturday's jersey auction will benefit the Children's Theater of Madison. The jersey auction will be held online with details to be released in the upcoming days. Everyone who purchases a ticket to Saturday's show will be entered into a drawing to win a free Harry Potter jersey.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows will start at 7:00pm with gates for the show opening at 6:00pm. Saturday will also feature an early showing of the Wizard of Oz. Tickets to the Duck Pond Drive-In begin at $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at mallardsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 18, 2020
- It's the Final Week of the 2020 Northwoods League Season - La Crosse Loggers
- Harry Potter Night Jersey Auction to Benefit the Children's Theater of Madison - Madison Mallards
- Loggers Win 13-12 Thriller in Rockford - La Crosse Loggers
- Woodchucks Drop Final 2020 Game at Witter Field - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Dominate Booyah in 10-0 Shutout - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Beat Woodchucks 10-3 to Clinch Regular-Season Championship - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Harry Potter Night Jersey Auction to Benefit the Children's Theater of Madison
- Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham Moving On
- Mallards Offer Exclusive 2020 Bobbleheads with Drive-In Movies
- in Memoriam: Madison Mallards 2020 Season (2020-2020)
- The Return of the Great Dane Duck Blind