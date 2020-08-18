Dock Spiders Dominate Booyah in 10-0 Shutout

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders (30-15) put in a stellar performance at the plate and on the mound as they rolled to a 10-0 shutout victory over the Booyah (17-26) on Monday night.

Both team's starters threw scoreless frames through the first two innings, but the Dock Spiders br0ke through in the third after Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) smoked a base hit to right field that brought home a run to extend his hit streak to nine games.

The bottom of the fourth saw Fond du Lac plate four more runs, highlighted by an RBI-triple from Andrew McKenna (Santa Barbara City College) that made it 2-0. Tanner Smith (University of Oregon) added another on his single to right that scored McKenna to make it 3-0. Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) added to the Fond du Lac lead on a single to center field that plated two to put Fondy out to a 6-0 lead.

In the fifth, it would be the other Oregon product Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) bringing in his teammate Smith on a ground ball to the right side that added the extra point and made it 7-0 Dock Spiders.

Anderson and Sanchez both scored in the sixth for the home team to get them within a run of double digits once again.

The Dock Spiders would get that run to get to double digits after Bryan Javier (Campbellsville University) scored on a wild pitch that gave Fondy a 10-0 lead.

After a game in Rockford that had six different pitchers throw for the Dock Spiders, only two were needed on Monday night, with just one move to the bullpen. Jacob Myer (Purdue University Fort Wayne) added another quality start to his line after throwing five innings and one-third and striking out six while allowing just two hits. He recorded his second win of the year to move to 2-0. Hayden Fox (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater) also put up some great numbers; he did not allow one hit over three innings and two-thirds and sat down two batters in the process to notch his first save of the season.

The Dock Spiders will end the two-game series against the Booyah and try for the sweep on Tuesday night with a 6:35 first pitch.

