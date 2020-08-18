It's the Final Week of the 2020 Northwoods League Season
August 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - It's gonna be a fun final week of the Northwoods League season, with two (and maybe three!) games at Copeland Park! Here's what we've got lined up...
WEDNESDAY
It's "Pay It Forward" Wednesday, thanks to Borton Construction!
THURSDAY
It's Fan Appreciation Night! Our final regular-season home game will feature specials, giveaways and our 2020 Loggers team awards!
6:35 pm First Pitch vs. the Wisconsin Woodchucks
FRIDAY
IT'S PLAYOFF TIME! The Loggers are on the road to try to clinch the division championship against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
6:35 pm First Pitch at Witter Field
Call the Rafters ticket office at (715) 424-5400
SATURDAY
**POTENTIAL** NWL POD CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE LUMBERYARD
6:05 pm First Pitch at Copeland Park
Loggers will host the NWL Pod Championship if the following happen:
La Crosse defeats Wisconsin Rapids on Friday night
Fond du Lac loses its Division Championship game on Friday
