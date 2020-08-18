It's the Final Week of the 2020 Northwoods League Season

August 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - It's gonna be a fun final week of the Northwoods League season, with two (and maybe three!) games at Copeland Park! Here's what we've got lined up...

WEDNESDAY

It's "Pay It Forward" Wednesday, thanks to Borton Construction!

THURSDAY

It's Fan Appreciation Night! Our final regular-season home game will feature specials, giveaways and our 2020 Loggers team awards!

6:35 pm First Pitch vs. the Wisconsin Woodchucks

FRIDAY

IT'S PLAYOFF TIME! The Loggers are on the road to try to clinch the division championship against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

6:35 pm First Pitch at Witter Field

Call the Rafters ticket office at (715) 424-5400

SATURDAY

**POTENTIAL** NWL POD CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE LUMBERYARD

6:05 pm First Pitch at Copeland Park

Loggers will host the NWL Pod Championship if the following happen:

La Crosse defeats Wisconsin Rapids on Friday night

Fond du Lac loses its Division Championship game on Friday

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.