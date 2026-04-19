HH HIT HOME the Winner for Houston!!

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Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026
- Nashville SC Continues Red-Hot Start with 2-0 Win at Atlanta United FC - Nashville SC
- Crown claims first road victory of 2026 over NYCFC - Charlotte FC
- Union earns first clean sheet of the season - Philadelphia Union
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 1-0 Shutout Road Victory over Orlando City SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Full Time Clip: The Crown Take a Bite of the Big Apple - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Drops Home Match to Charlotte FC - New York City FC
- Postgame Note: Rapids Break Club Attendance Record in 2-3 Loss to Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory on the Road over Colorado Rapids - Inter Miami CF
- Navarro, Yapi Score as Rapids Make History in 30th Anniversary Match with Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gómez to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Announce Guillermo Hoyos' Coaching Staff - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
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