Heartlanders Tie in Final Minute, But K-Wings Laugh Last in Overtime, 3-2
February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders overcame a 2-0 deficit in the third period, including a tying goal from Zach White with 35.2 seconds to go, but the Kalamazoo Wings scored a short-handed overtime winner and defeated Iowa, 3-2, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Iowa got three points in a weekend split with Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo led, 2-0, going into the final period. James Sanchez scored Iowa's first goal on a one-timer from the left circle at the 8:40 mark of the third to bring the game within one. At 19:24, White redirected a shot from Michael Pastujov into the back of the net to force overtime.
Justin Taylor scored short-handed on a backhanded shot past the glove of Hunter Jones (OTL, 31 saves) to give the Wings their seventh overtime win of the season. Taylor broke free by using his hands and stick to move away a defender, allowing him to come in by himself.
Evan Cormier blocked 34 of 36 shots for Kalamazoo and snapped his 14-game losing streak, earning his first win since Black Friday 2022.
Box Score
View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Iowa completes a seven-game home stand on Wed., Mar. 1 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kansas City.
Iowa is next at home for three games on Mar. 8 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Mar. 10 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Indy and Mar. 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo. March 10 is Iowa's Marvel Superhero Night where the team will wear special Captain American jerseys vs. Indy, presented by DASH Auctions. It's also Special Olympics Night where Special Olympics Iowa will be at the game.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
