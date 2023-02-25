Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the final regular season game in Utah this season. The Americans have a 4-1-0 record against Utah this year at the Maverik Center. The Americans are in third place in the division one point ahead of fourth place Kansas City.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Watching Party: Tonight at Northside Draft House in Richardson

Next Home Game: 3/4/23 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:05 PM

Shootout at the Utah Coral: For the third time this season, the Americans scored four goals in a period. Last night, Allen put four up in the second period on their way to an 8-5 win over Utah. Hank Crone (29), Aidan Brown (12), Colton Saucerman (4), and Colton Hargrove (29), all lit the lamp for Allen in that second frame. Utah outshot the Americans 40-37 for the game, which included a 16-8 margin in the final period. Liam Finlay scored shorthanded for Allen his 26th of the year.

Hargrove Big Night: Colton Hargrove had four points overall on Friday night. It was the second time this season he had a four-point game. Hargrove is second overall in the league in goals with 29, right behind teammate Hank Crone. Jack Combs is third overall with 28.

Finlay Stays Hot: Americans forward Liam Finlay extended his point streak to five games with a goal on Friday night in Utah. Over that five-game stretch, he has nine points (5 goals and 4 assists).

Fournier's big Allen debut: Americans newly acquired forward Stefan Fournier made his Americans debut on Friday night and contributed a goal and an assist in the Americans 8-5 win over Utah. Fournier assisted on Grant Hebert's sixth of the season in the first period, and then added his 8th of the year in the third period. The Americans traded for Fournier rights from Wichita last week in exchange for forward Gavin Gould.

Perry makes his first start in nine days: Americans goalie Chase Perry made his first start since a week ago Wednesday against Florida. Perry stopped 35 of 40 Utah shots to improve to 8-3-1 this season.

Combs extends point streak: Jack Combs has a point or more in 16 straight games for the Americans. Eight of those 16 games have been multi-point nights. Combs had two assists on Friday night in the Americans 8-5 win over Utah.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-1-0

Away: 14-14-0-0

Overall: 25-25-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (30) Hank Crone

Assists: (40) Hank Crone

Points: (70) Hank Crone

+/-: (+7) Chad Butcher

PIM: (143) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 10-12-0-0

Away: 13-13-3-0

Overall: 23-25-3-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (18) Tarun Fizer

Assists: (32) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (41) Andrew Nielsen

+/-: (+4) Connor McDonald

PIM: (166) Andrew Nielsen

