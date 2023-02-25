Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, February 25 at 6:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Atlanta Gladiators to close out their seventh game in the last 12 days.

LAST TIME OUT

Worcester broke through for the 1-0 lead early in the second period before doubling the advantage six minutes into the final period. The Railers iced the game with an empty net tally and a power play marker with time winding down for the 4-0 win. Tyler Wall stopped 30 of 33 shots he saw in the contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 129-67-12-8 in 216 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. The Stingrays are 6-1-1-1 through the first nine games of the season series and will face off with the Gladiators three more times this year at the North Charleston Coliseum and conclude next Saturday, March 4th. The Stingrays have picked up points in the last seven matchups and have won the last four battles.

A BUSY STRETCH

With tonight's game, the Stingrays close out a busy stretch where they've played seven games in 12 days. South Carolina is 2-4 in these games that began last Tuesday against the Gladiators in Atlanta. The Stingrays look to finish on a strong note as they close out this seven-game stretch against the Gladiators tonight, looking for a repeat performance.

GLADS, GLADS, GLADS

The Stingrays and Gladiators will finish their season series by matching up against one another in each of the next three contests. Atlanta is led by their trio of assistant captains with Cody Sylvester leading the way, recording 54 points this season. Mike Pelech leads the team with 38 assists and Eric Neiley has netted a team-high 25 goals this season. Together, the "Captain's Line" accounts for over 35% of their goals and nearly 34% of their points overall.

CHANCES CONTINUE TO COME

The Stingrays began the season as one of the best defensive teams in the league. Through January 12th, South Carolina averaged 2.62 goals against and gave up 31.52 shots per game. Since January 13th against Savannah, the Stingrays have averaged 3.29 goals allowed per game and have averaged only 2.57 goals scored per game. This includes being shut out three times and twice in the last three games. Despite the outcomes, South Carolina has moved the puck well and has threatened, averaging over seven more shots per game than their opponents.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, March 4 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, March 5 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

