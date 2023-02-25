Americans Outscore Utah 8-5

Colton Hargrove of the Allen Americans

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night 8-5 in front of a crowd of 6,995 at the Maverik Center.

The Americans offense erupted for four goals in the second period to break open a tight game. Hank Crone (29), Aidan Brown (12), Colton Saucerman (4), and Colton Hargrove (29), all scored in the second frame. Allen outshot the opposition 29-24 through forty minutes of action.

The high-powered offense wasn't done, adding three more goals in the third period, including two in the final six and a half minutes of regulation, to seal the Americans victory.

Colton Hargrove led the way for Allen with a four-point outing (1 goal and 3 assists). Colton Saucerman and Hank Crone each had three points, while Jack Combs, Mikael Robidoux, Grant Hebert, and Stefan Fournier each had two points.

With the Allen victory, the Americans moved past Kansas City into third place in the Mountain Division. The Americans improved to 4-1-0 in Utah this season.

Game three of the three-game set is Saturday night at 8:10 PM CST. Join the Americans staff at Northside Draft House for a watching party.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Stefan Fournier: "We really got our offense going in the second period. It felt great to score my first goal with my new team and contribute to a great night offensively. We have one more win to get tomorrow (Saturday) night."

Aidan Brown: "It felt so good to get back on the ice with my teammates tonight. After being out of the lineup for almost two months, you never know how long it's going to take to get your game back to where it was. I felt great out there tonight. Our team is playing some good hockey right now and have put ourselves in position to do some great things."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Hargrove

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - C. Saucerman

