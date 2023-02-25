Royals Clash with Thunder in Final Game of February

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a two-game series with the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, March 3 to host the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Career Ready Berks Night promotional game presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group. with a Career Fair and "Kids Take Over."

Kids ages 7-14 selected through a registration process will accompany professionals in the Royals organization for the game. The "juniors" will be given a first-hand experience to the work and process that goes into running a sports team's game at the professional level in the roles of broadcaster, in-arena MC, promotional team, coach, DJ, social media team, and Chuck a Puck + 50/50 seller. For more information, visit Royals Career Night.

Additionally, the Royals and TeamWork Online invites you to meet hiring managers from sports and entertainment organizations from Reading and the greater Philadelphia area at our Sports and Entertainment Career Fair. Meet representatives from professional teams, agencies and university athletic departments looking to fill various entry job and internship positions. Bring copies of your resume and register for the Career Fair here!

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 28-18-3 record after falling to Adirondack in their previous game, 4-3, on Friday, February 24 at Cool Insuring Arena. Shane Sellar (1 G, 1 A) and Charlie Gerard (2 A) led the Royals with multi-point games in the loss. Kaden Fulcher suffered the loss in net with 25 saves on 29 (3-5-0).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 44-27-7 against Adirondack and have won six of the eight meetings with the Thunder this season. Prior to the series opener, Reading defeated the Thunder in their previous meeting at Santander Arena on Saturday, February 4, 6-1, to split their two-game series to open the month.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .602 win percentage and 59 points on the season. Maine holds a two point lead over Reading in second place in the division with 61 points and a 29-17-2-1 record (.622 win percentage). Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 37-13-1-0 record and .735 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 26-23-3-0 record while Adirondack (19-23-6-1) holds a five-point lead over Trois-Rivières (19-30-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 12 wins in 52 games (12-36-1-3)

Adirondack have earned points in four of their last five games (3-1-1). Prior to the series opener, the Thunder fell to Trois-Rivières on Sunday, February 19, 4-2, and Saturday, February 18 in overtime, 6-5. The Thunder have won six consecutive games at home. Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (24) while forward Shane Harper leads in assists (28). Rookie forward Xavier Parent leads Adirondack in points with 45 (19 G, 26 A) through 42 games this season.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Adirondack:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a five-game point streak (4 G, 4 A)

Milestones:

Forward Shane Sellar earned his seventh multi-point game of his professional career.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 17th in the league in points (51)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (22) and points

Forward Charlie Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (191)

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in fighting majors (6), is tied for fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (90), and is fourth in minor penalties (30)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for tenth among defensemen in points (31)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 15th among defensemen in points (27)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

