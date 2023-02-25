Vaive Scores 4, Cyclones Race Past Fuel with 7-1 Win

February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones' Justin Vaive

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones' Justin Vaive(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Indianapolis, IN- Justin Vaive registered a career high-six-point game, scoring four goals and two assists to lead Cincinnati to a 7-1 win on the road against Indy Saturday night.

The Cyclones will enter the month of March riding a nine-game point streak; their best since December-January of last season. The 'Clones are 32-12-5-3 and continue to lead the Central Division with 72 points after closing out February with a 10-1-1-1 record in the month.

After the Fuel failed to convert on an opening minute power play, Cincinnati earned an early man advantage that Justin Vaive took full advantage of. The captain redirected a shot from the blue line by Jalen Smereck to beat Zach Driscoll and put the 'Clones on the board 3:52 into the game.

Zack Andrusiak (21) doubled the lead at the 8:33 mark, converting on a tic-tac-toe passing play from he, Vaive, and Matt Berry, ending with Andrusiak whipping a one-timer past Driscoll in the right-wing circle.

The opening period success continued when Vaive stood atop the crease on a power play to tap home his 25th goal of the season and second of the night 13:34 into the first. The initial shot was taken by Patrick Polino on the left wing. Driscoll made the save, but the rebound kicked to Vaive to tuck the puck in, giving Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.

Vaive scored the lone second period goal, giving him his first hat trick since January 11, 2020, as the captain collected a pass after jumping off the bench and into the Indy defensive end. Andrusiak threw it across the ice for Vaive to score on a wrist shot from the right-wing.

Cam Gray entered the game following Vaive's third goal but was beat three times by Cincinnati in the third period. The first came 36 seconds into the period. While on a power play, Gray misplayed a puck from out his net, turning it over to Josh Passolt (16) who fired at the unoccupied goal to make it 5-0. With the goal, the Cyclones have 11 shorthanded goals on the season, placing them second across the ECHL.

Vaive's night didn't end, as the captain scored his fourth of the evening and 27th goal of the season 3:48 into the third on a quick shot from the slot that beat Gray's blocker. In his 680th professional game, this was the first time Vaive had a four-goal performance.

Keoni Texeira tallied the lone goal for Indy on a shot that got past Marc Sinclair through traffic. The Cyclones goaltender picked up his 10th win of the season, making 29 saves. Half of Sinclair's wins have come against Indy. Andrusiak (22) rounded out the scoring 14:04 into the third on a wrist shot from the right side of the ice. Andrusiak now leads Cincinnati in points after his four-point outing, owning 22 goals and 56 points through 45 games.

Cincinnati kicks off the month of March with a three game homestand that begins Wednesday night against Tulsa.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.