Americans Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 on Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend
February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored 3 first period goals but the Allen Americans delivered 6 unanswered goals over the final 2 periods as they defeated the Grizz 6-3 on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies came out firing, scoring 3 unanswered goals in the first period. Christian Simione found the back of the net 5:01 into the contest assisted by Jordan Martel and Victor Bartley. Dakota Raabe gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead 13:15 in. Martel collected his second assist of the night and Grizzlies captain Connor McDonald was awarded an assist. Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored on the Grizzlies first power play 15:30 to extend Utah's lead to 3-0.
Allen pumped in 4 goals in the second period. Americans forward Jack Combs tipped the puck in 9 minutes into the second frame. Colton Hargrove scored on the power play 10:35 in. Hank Crone registered a goal at 11:55 to tie the game 3-3. Chad Butcher scored the eventual game winner 13:34 in. Allen led 4-3 as they scored 4 goals in a span of 4 minutes and 34 seconds.
Allen's Mikael Robidoux added some insurance 8:51 into the third. Combs added his second of the game on an empty net with 51 seconds left. Utah outshot Allen 40 to 39.
Lukas Parik stopped 33 out of 38 shots (1 empty net goal). Allen netminder Peressini stopped 37 out of 40.
The Grizzlies will head to Wichita, Kansas to take on the Wichita Thunder Friday March 3rd at 6:05 pm, and Sunday March 5th at 3:05 pm.
Three stars of the game:
Chad Butcher (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots.
Hank Crone (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 6 shots.
Jack Combs (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.
