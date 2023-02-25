Mariners Drop Heartbreaker in Boise
February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
BOISE, ID - The Mariners erased a 3-0 deficit, tying the game twice in the third period, but Justin Ducharme's power play goal with 18 seconds to goal broke a 4-4 tie and left the Mariners empty handed on their trip to Idaho. The Steelheads claimed a 5-4 win on Saturday night in the final game of a three game series.
The Mariners fell into a quick 2-0 hole when the Steelheads scored a pair of goals in the first 5:07 of the game. Owen Headrick netted his ECHL defenseman-leading 13th goal at 4:56, when he walked down the slot uncontested. Just 11 seconds later, Ty Pelton-Byce finished a back door tap-in to double the Idaho lead.
Idaho made it 3-0 when Justin Misiak grabbed a rebound and beat Brassard at 10:16 of the second period. Shortly after, the Mariners finally got on the board as Reid Stefanson took a pass from Alex Kile off the rush and beat Remi Poirier short side while skating 4-on-4. Tim Doherty had a shorthanded breakaway in the final seconds of the period but shot wide and the Steelheads carried a 3-1 lead into the third.
The Mariners scored a pair to tie it up at three early in the third, starting on a Mitch Fossier shorthanded breakaway just 46 seconds into the frame. Then, at 2:07, after hitting the post, Chase Zieky zipped a sharp angle shot past Poirier to knot it up. The Steelheads got a shorthanded goal of their own at 9:30 to go back ahead when Misiak skated in alone on Brassard and buried his second of the game. The Mariners wouldn't go away, however, as Pat Shea found the equalizer at 16:13, jamming in a rebound after an incredible pad save by Poirer. With just under two minutes left, Fossier was called for holding, leading to Ducharme's eventual game-winner. The Mariners were unable to pick up a point in the three games against the Steelheads and have now dropped four in a row.
The Mariners (29-18-2-1) are back in action on home ice Wednesday, March 1st for their first ever "Education Day" game, a 10:30 AM faceoff against the Newfoundland Growlers. It's the first of seven March home games. They also host the Worcester Railers on Sunday, March 5th at 3 PM for "Theme Song Day," featuring a postgame open skate. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.
