Lions Looking to Avoid Being Swept

February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Newfoundland Growlers' fans will have their brooms at the ready this afternoon as their hockey heroes will be looking to sweep their three-game series against the Lions de Trois-Rivières. Of course, Lions head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his crew will be doing their utmost to prevent that from happening. The Lions are in a tough spot, with a 19-30-2-0 record for 40 points after 51 games, which leaves them 15 points behind the Worcester Railers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division (and don't forget that between the Railers and the Lions is the Adirondack Thunder, with 45 points). The series against Newfoundland has so far demonstrated why the Growlers are one of the ECHL's elite teams, fully meriting their second overall place in the standings (behind only the Idaho Steelheads) with a 37-13-1-0 record for 75 points after 51 games.

Players to watch

Lions' defenceman Connor Welsh is Trois-Rivières' top-scoring defenceman with 1-10-11 totals. He's also had 75 shots on goal this season.

Newfoundland's Michael Joyaux ranks seventh in scoring among ECHL defenceman with 7-26-33 totals.

