Wichita Shut Down on Saturday in Toledo
February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Wichita continued its four-game road trip on Saturday night, losing in Toledo by a 5-0 final at Huntington Center.
The Walleye broke open a one-goal game with three goals in a five-minute span in the second.
Kirill Tyutyayev put Toledo on the board with six minutes to go in the first. Riley McCourt fired a shot that banked off the back of Drew Worrad. Tyutyayev found a loose puck between the circles and beat Eric Dop to make it 1-0.
In the second, Simon Denis hammered a shot off a faceoff at 12:40 to make it 2-0.
At 14:20, Andrew Sturtz redirected a shot near the front of the net to make it 3-0.
Brett McKenzie made it 4-0 at 17:73 as a shot banked off his left skate on the power play for his sixth of the year.
Gordie Green tacked on a power play goal at 17:23 of the third to close the scoring.
Wichita was 0-for-6 on the power play. Toledo went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.
The Thunder continues their road trip tomorrow afternoon with their final meeting of the season at 4:15 p.m. CST against Toledo.
Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.
The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.
Images from this story
|
Toledo Walleye's Riley McCourt versus Wichita Thunder's Michal Stinil
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2023
- K-Wings Net Two Shorties, Clip Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Shut Down on Saturday in Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Drop Heartbreaker in Boise - Maine Mariners
- Rush Drop Oilers, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Heartlanders Tie in Final Minute, But K-Wings Laugh Last in Overtime, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Denis Makes Franchise History in Ninth Straight Walleye Win - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Sell Out Fourth Game Of The Year - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Come Back From Two Deficits, But Fall To Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Power Past Admirals in Third - Wheeling Nailers
- Vaive Scores 4, Cyclones Race Past Fuel with 7-1 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Blades Nipped in Front of Seventh Sold-Out Crowd this Season - Florida Everblades
- Railers Lose Hard-Fought Game Against The Icemen - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Score Five Unanswered Goals; Sink Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Match Franchise Record with Five Power Play Goals in Win Over Atlanta - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Edged out 4-2 by Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, February 25 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Avoid Being Swept - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Magical Evening for Several Former Members of the Draveurs - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Final Game of February - Reading Royals
- Americans Outscore Utah 8-5 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.