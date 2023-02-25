Wichita Shut Down on Saturday in Toledo

Toledo Walleye's Riley McCourt versus Wichita Thunder's Michal Stinil

TOLEDO, OH - Wichita continued its four-game road trip on Saturday night, losing in Toledo by a 5-0 final at Huntington Center.

The Walleye broke open a one-goal game with three goals in a five-minute span in the second.

Kirill Tyutyayev put Toledo on the board with six minutes to go in the first. Riley McCourt fired a shot that banked off the back of Drew Worrad. Tyutyayev found a loose puck between the circles and beat Eric Dop to make it 1-0.

In the second, Simon Denis hammered a shot off a faceoff at 12:40 to make it 2-0.

At 14:20, Andrew Sturtz redirected a shot near the front of the net to make it 3-0.

Brett McKenzie made it 4-0 at 17:73 as a shot banked off his left skate on the power play for his sixth of the year.

Gordie Green tacked on a power play goal at 17:23 of the third to close the scoring.

Wichita was 0-for-6 on the power play. Toledo went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their road trip tomorrow afternoon with their final meeting of the season at 4:15 p.m. CST against Toledo.

