Growlers Edged out 4-2 by Lions

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight contest in a 4-2 loss to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon at Colisèe Vidèotron.

Brennan Kapcheck and Simon Kubicek got the Growlers goals which looked like enough at least for a point until Trois-Rivières struck twice in the final minute of regulation to seal the 4-2 win.

Newfoundland resume their eight-game road trip on Wednesday afternoon at noon vs. the Maine Mariners.

Three Stars:

1. TR - A. Beauregard

2. NFL - S. Kubicek

3. TR - J. Vrbetic

