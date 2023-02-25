Growlers Edged out 4-2 by Lions
February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight contest in a 4-2 loss to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon at Colisèe Vidèotron.
Brennan Kapcheck and Simon Kubicek got the Growlers goals which looked like enough at least for a point until Trois-Rivières struck twice in the final minute of regulation to seal the 4-2 win.
Newfoundland resume their eight-game road trip on Wednesday afternoon at noon vs. the Maine Mariners.
Three Stars:
1. TR - A. Beauregard
2. NFL - S. Kubicek
3. TR - J. Vrbetic
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2023
- Growlers Edged out 4-2 by Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, February 25 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Avoid Being Swept - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Magical Evening for Several Former Members of the Draveurs - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Final Game of February - Reading Royals
- Americans Outscore Utah 8-5 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Edged out 4-2 by Lions
- Growlers Level Lions 3-1
- Growlers Lay out Lions 6-1
- Growlers Double up Royals 4-2
- Growlers Rocked 5-2 by Royals