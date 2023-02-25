Railers Lose Hard-Fought Game Against The Icemen

Jacksonville, FL - The Worcester Railers HC (25-23-3-0 55 points) lost to the

Jacksonville Icemen (33-16-2-0 68 points) in front of 12,563 people at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena by a final score of 4-1. Worcester closes out their 3-in-3 tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Craig Martin (1-0-1) scored first, sneaking a shot past Appleby. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) tied it up in the second. Luke Lynch (1-0-1) broke the tie after an unlucky bounce for Worcester. The Icemen scored two empty net goals from, Zach Jordan (1-0-1), and Derek Lodermeier (1-0-1) to give the game its final score of 4-1.

The Icemen struck first in this contest, thirteen minutes into the first period. Craig Martin (13th) was able to just sneak a cheeky shot past Railers goalie Ken Appleby. A few minutes later on an offensive rush the Icemen pushed the puck into the back of the net after skating directly into Appleby. The officials waved it off after a review, and the score remained 1-0. The Railers nearly capitalized on a two-on-two break. Nick Fea had the puck on the far side of the Ice and Brent Beaudoin moving with him on the near side. Fea went out wide and sent a pass to Beaudoin, he fired the shot, but a cross-crease save by Icemen goalie Olof Lindbom stopped the puck. Ken Appleby had his turn to make a cross-crease save minutes later as he dove from one side to the other making the save. With ten seconds left in the period Worcester hopped on the power play after Zach Jordon shoved Max Johnson. The power play carried into the second period as Worcester failed to score to end the period.

Worcester started the second period with one minute and fifty seconds left on the powerplay. Worcester, who has been really hot on the powerplay as of late, was unable to make anything happen on the powerplay. Anthony Repaci (17th) tied it up later in the period by threading the needle. He snuck the puck in between Lindbom and the post to tie it up and extend his point streak to thirteen. Worcester was on the wrong side of a bad bounce when the puck went off of a Railers defenseman and bounced right to the stick of Luke Lynch (12th) who was wide open on the backside of Appleby. Lynch scored, making it a one goal game once again.

Worcester entered the third period down by one goal, with twenty minutes to play. Halfway through the third period and the Railers still trailed by one despite some really good looks at Lindbom. With six minutes to play, Johnson caught an elbow to the face and gave Worcester a five-on-four advantage. Worcester had a handful of good opportunities but weren't able to score. With two minutes left Appleby vacated the cage for the extra skater. The Railers kept control of the puck for a minute and fifteen seconds but a missed shot by the Railers defense led to an Icemen goal scored by Zach Jordan (17th). The Railers pulled Appleby again looking to find two goals in forty seconds and the Icemen scored again on the empty net this time it was Derek Lodermeier (15th), as the Railers fell 4-1.

Notes: 3rd Star Craig Martin (1-0-1), 2nd Star: Luke Lynch (1-0-1), 1st Star: Olaf Lindbom (36 saves on 37 shots). Brent Beaudoin led the Railers in shots with 7. Four Icemen were tied with 3 three shots leading their team. Ken Appleby had 20 saves on 22 shots. Worcester is now (25-24-3-0 55 points) on the season.

