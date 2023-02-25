ECHL Transactions - February 25
February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 25, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Mike Eskra, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Jared Bethune, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Brett Epp, G added as EBUG
Florida:
Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve
Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Cormier, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Oliver Chau, F loaned to Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Remi Poirier, G activated from reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Kalamazoo:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve
Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D placed on reserve
Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG
Norfolk:
Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve
Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Ted McGeen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Daniel D'Amato, F assigned by Henderson
Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Toledo:
Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Craggs, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Louie Roehl, D activated from reserve
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, February 25 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Avoid Being Swept - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Magical Evening for Several Former Members of the Draveurs - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Final Game of February - Reading Royals
- Americans Outscore Utah 8-5 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.