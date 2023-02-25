ECHL Transactions - February 25

February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 25, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Mike Eskra, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Jared Bethune, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Brett Epp, G added as EBUG

Florida:

Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Oliver Chau, F loaned to Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Remi Poirier, G activated from reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Kalamazoo:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve

Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D placed on reserve

Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG

Norfolk:

Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve

Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Ted McGeen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Daniel D'Amato, F assigned by Henderson

Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Toledo:

Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Craggs, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Louie Roehl, D activated from reserve

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve

