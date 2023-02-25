Admirals Come Back From Two Deficits, But Fall To Wheeling

February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







In contrast to Friday's defensive battle, Saturday's matchup saw tons of offense. Wheeling scored the first goal of the night with 7:20 remaining in the period. Norfolk responded in a timely fashion, tying the game up just 73 seconds later on a goal by Ryan Foss. Wheeling would score the first goal of the second period as well until Foss tied the game again with 11:39 to play in the second frame. Denis Smirnov was able to find the back of the net with 6:38 left in the period to give the Admirals a one-goal lead. The Nailers tied the game once more before the period was over to enter the final period tied at three apiece. Wheeling came alive offensively in the final period collecting two power-play goals and an empty net goal to win by three.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Ryan Foss - With two goals on Saturday night, Foss helped to propel the Admirals offense early on in the game. Foss now has 12 goals on the year, with 29 total points.

Stepan Timofeyev - Collecting assists on both of the second-period goals, Timofeyev continued to be an offensive asset on Saturday night. Timofeyev has 25 points in 27 games with the Admirals this season and is making a strong case for Player of the Month for February.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals finish their series against the Nailers tomorrow afternoon at 4:10 pm. The Admirals return home to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for a two-game set beginning on Friday, March 3rd at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.