Blades Nipped in Front of Seventh Sold-Out Crowd this Season

February 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - One night after posting their second win of the three-game series, the Florida Everblades were unable to complete the sweep of the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday, dropping a 4-2 decision in front of 7,299 loud and proud hockey fans, the seventh sellout of the year at Hertz Arena.

Two former Everblades staked Kansas City to a 2-0 lead, as Hugo Roy picked up an unassisted power-play goal at 15:31 of the first period, while Theo Calvas added a tally at the 5:39 mark of the second frame.

Just four minutes later, Everblades captain Ben Masella put the home team on the board with his sixth goal of the season and third tally of the series, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Masella struck at the 9:30 mark, just three seconds after the Blades successfully killed off the Mavericks' fourth power play opportunity of the contest.

In the third period, the Mavericks John Schiavo restored the visitors' two-goal lead, as his power-play lead put Kansas City ahead 3-1 at the 7:55 juncture. The Everblades responded quickly, as Blake Winiecki potted his 13th goal of the season, successfully converting a shorthanded breakaway at 10:38 and trimming the Mavericks' lead to 3-2. Masella picked up the assist for a two-point night and Winiecki's tally was the Blades' 11th shorthanded marker of the year, just one off the league lead.

Florida went on a power-play opportunity at 15:15 of the final frame and pulled netminder Cam Johnson with 2:05 to play, but could not capitalize as the Mavericks added an empty-net goal by Luke Stevens in the final minute to avoid the series sweep. The empty-netter was the first allowed by the Everblades this season.

Kansas City outshot Florida 31-21, while Johnson registered 27 saves in the setback.

Joe Pendenza saw his nine-game point streak draw to a close, ending a stretch that saw the Blades' assistant captain collect 14 points on six goals and eight assists.

The Everblades will take a break until Friday, March 3, when they visit the Orlando Solar Bears for a 7:00 p.m. tilt for the first of three road games in three days. After the single game in Central Florida, the Blades will head north for a pair in the Peachtree State against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. respectively. The Everblades will return to Hertz to entertain the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. for the opening game of a three-game set that will continue on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.