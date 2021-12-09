Grizzlies Gameday: Middle Game of Tulsa Series

Utah Grizzlies (11-8-1, 23 points, .575 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (11-5-0-1, 23 points, .676 Win %)

Thursday, December 9, 2021. BOK Center. 6:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second game of the 3 game road trip in Tulsa. Utah is 1-1-1 vs Tulsa this season. On December 8th Tulsa defeated Utah 7-3. Mason Mannek had 1 goal and 1 assist and Nate Clurman and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Christian Simeone and Luka Burzan each scored a first period goal.

Transactions: Burzan Goes to Colorado

Luka Burzan got the call back to Colorado on December 9th. He has 5 points in his last 2 games (3 goals, 2 assists). Burzan scored 6:29 into the first period last night in Tulsa. Burzan contributed to all 4 of Utah's goals in a 4-0 shutout win on December 6th vs Kalamazoo. The 21-year-old Burzan has 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 9 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Now with Colorado AHL) - leads all defenseman in goals (12), points (21), power play goals (4), power play points (8), shots (66). Andrew Nielsen leads the league with 21 minor penalties. Brandon Cutler is 4th in shots on goal (76) and is tied with 3 shorthanded goals. Trent Miner leads the league with 3 shutouts.

Welcome to Utah Benjamin Tardif

21 year-old Benjamin Tardif was reassigned to Utah on December 5th and he made his Utah debut on December 6th vs Kalamazoo. Tardif got his first pro point on an assist of Luka Burzan's 2nd period goal on Monday night. He has appeared in 15 games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season. Tardif has 3 assists in 2 games this season.

Trey Bradley Returned to Colorado and He took D'Astous With Him

Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley returns to Utah as he was reassigned to the Grizz on December 5th after being reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on December 4th. Bradley leads Utah with 13 assists this season in only 10 games. He has played in 5 games with the Eagles this season and has 3 assists. Trey is 3rd on the team with 14 points despite playing in only 10 games.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Goes to Colorado

It was only a matter of time for the best defenseman in the league to get called-up to Colorado. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (12), points (21), Power play goals (4) and shots on goal (66). He was the October winner of the league's plus performer award. D'Astous has a point in 12 of his last 15 games. D'Astous has scored in 14 of his 19 games this season, including 6 multiple point efforts.

Season Series With Tulsa

Thursday is the 4th of 8 season meetings between the clubs. Christian Simeone must really like BOK Center. He has 2 professional goals and both have come in that building. In fact all 3 of Simeone's points in 11 games have come at Tulsa. Mason Mannek has 4 points in 3 games vs Tulsa (2 goals, 2 assists). Brandon Cutler and Simeone each have 2 goals and 1 assist and Luke Martin, Nate Clurman and Quinn Ryan each has 3 points vs Tulsa.

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Christian Simeone had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brian Bowen got the GWG 18:04 into the 2nd period. Peyton Jones saved 29 of 30. Utah outshot Tulsa 36 to 30.

Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Utah 5 Tulsa 6 (Overtime) - Luke Martin had 1 goal and 2 assists. Trey Bradley had 3 assists and Brandon Cutler and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 7 - Mason Mannek had 1 goal, 1 assist. Nate Clurman and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Christian Simeone and Luka Burzan each scored a first period goal. Trent Miner saved 14 of 19 and Peyton Jones stopped 8 of 10.

Last Week's Games

Friday, December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo 3 Utah 1 - Trent Miner saved 39 of 42. Taylor Crunk scored Utah's lone goal 8:08 into the 2nd period. Andrew Nielsen had 1 assist. Kalamazoo was 2 for 5 on the power play and Utah's power play was 0 for 3. The K-Wings outshot Utah 42 to 25.

Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo 4 Utah 2 - Utah outshot Kalamazoo 36 to 29. Tyler Penner and Brandon Cutler each scored a goal for Utah. Trent Miner saved 25 of 28. Wings forward Erik Bradford had 2 goals and goalie Trevor Gorsuch saved 34 of 36. Andrew Nielsen got an assist. He has a point in 6 of his last 7 games.

This Week's Games

Monday, December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo 0 Utah 4 - Luka Burzan had 2 goals and 2 assists. Trent Miner had a 27 save shutout. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Trey Bradley and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each scored a goal. Utah went 7 for 7 on the penalty kill and 1 for 3 on the power play.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 7 - Mason Mannek had 1 goal, 1 assist. Nate Clurman and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Christian Simeone and Luka Burzan each scored a first period goal. Trent Miner saved 14 of 19 and Peyton Jones stopped 8 of 10.

Thursday - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, December 12, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 11-8-1

Home record: 6-4.

Road record: 5-4-1.

Win percentage: .575.

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 23.

Last 10: 4-5-1.

Goals per game: 3.45 (5th) Goals for: 69.

Goals against per game: 3.15 (16th) Goals Against: 63.

Shots per game: 32.60 (6th)

Shots against per game: 29.80 (11th)

Power Play: 12 for 66 - 18.2 % (15th)

Penalty Kill: 71 for 92- 77.2 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 344. 17.20 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 6 (Tied for 1st). Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is the only team in the league who has not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 7-4. Utah has scored first in 11 of 20 games this season.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 7 4

Opposition 4 5

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (12)

Assists: Trey Bradley (13)

Points: D'Astous/Brandon Cutler (21)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+14)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (67)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (4).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (76)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (6 for 28). 21.4 %. - Minimum 25 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/D'Astous (2).

Wins: Trent Miner (5).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.915).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.10)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 15 26 26 2 0 69 Utah Grizzlies 215 217 208 12 652

Opposition 18 19 25 1 0 63 Opposition 207 208 172 9 596

Next

Next 5 Games

December 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

December 12, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 15, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - College Night.

December 17, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - AFCU Friday.

December 18, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - Ugly Sweater Night.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Luka Burzan (2), Christian Simeone, Mason Mannek (1)

Assist Streaks: Ben Tardif (2) Cutler, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan, Mason Mannek (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (4), Cutler, Burzan, Tardif (2).

Brandon Cutler has a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Matthew Boucher (2 goals, 5 assists) has 7 points in his last 4 games. Boucher has missed the last 12 games for Utah due to an injury. Andrew Nielsen has a point in 6 of his last 8 games. Mason Mannek has a point in 11 of his last 16 games. Ben Tardif has a point in both games with Utah (3 assists).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

6: Charle-Edouard D'Astous,

5: Trey Bradley, Brandon Cutler.

4: Brian Bowen.

3: Luke Martin, Mason Mannek.

2: Matthew Boucher, Andrew Nielsen, Luka Burzan.

1: Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Benjamin Tardif.

Grizzlies Holding on to Leads

Utah is 8-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Gotta Get to 3

Utah is 11-4-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. They are 0-4 when scoring less than 3 goals in a game.

