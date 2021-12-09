Fuel Agree to Terms with Jan Mandat

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced on Thursday that they have signed forward Jan Mandat to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Mandat, 26, joins the Fuel after he spent the last three seasons playing for HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga. The native of Jihlava, Czech Republic has played in 125 games for Dynamo Pardubice over the last three seasons earning 29 goals, 25 assists and 48 penalty minutes.

"Mandat is a talented player who we believe will bring value to our organization," said Doug Christiansen, Coach and General Manager of the Indy Fuel. "We look forward to introducing him to our loyal fans and seeing him compete on the ice."

After playing 30 games for Dynamo Pardubice last season, Mandat tested positive for the use of recreational drugs and was suspended by the International Ice Hockey Federation. Mandat remains eligible to play in the ECHL.

"The Indy Fuel values our relationship with our fans and sponsors, and we understand the responsibility that comes with the great support we receive from this community," said Larry McQueary, President of the Indy Fuel. "We believe Jan is a good person with strong character who deserves a second chance. He is committed to earning our trust, and we are confident he will be a positive addition to our team and our community."

