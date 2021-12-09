ECHL All-Star Classic to be Televised LIVE on NHL Network

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network™ on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. ET from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score.

"After having to postpone this event in 2021, the ECHL is thrilled to be able to bring the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic back to the national stage in conjunction with the NHL Network," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "This Mid-Season showcase event allows us to highlight our prospect Players as they develop for the American Hockey League and National Hockey League, as well as serve as a celebration of hockey in conjunction with one of our great markets in Jacksonville."

This presentation of the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic marks the fifth consecutive All-Star event that the ECHL and NHL Network, the TV home for the National Hockey League, have worked together to air the game live in the United States. For local channel listings, go to www.NHLNetwork.com.

For more information on the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

