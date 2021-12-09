Mandolese Recalled to Belleville

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been recalled to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Mandolese, 21, played in three games with the Gladiators and posted a 0-3-0-0 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. His best outing came in his ECHL debut on Dec. 1 when he made 39 stops on 41 shots against the Norfolk Admirals. In his most recent start on Dec. 8, Mandolese recorded 25 saves on 27 shots against the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Montreal, Quebec native is currently in the second year of a three-year, entry level-contract with Ottawa. Prior to turning pro in the 2020-2021 campaign, Mandolese spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and was named a QMJHL First All-Star Team selection in 2020.

The Gladiators take the ice next on Friday, Dec. 10 when the Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-1-0) come to Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Atlanta plays at home again on Saturday, Dec. 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-7-1-1). The puck will drop at 7:30 PM against Orlando and Greenville. --

