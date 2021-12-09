Synergy Sports Named "Official Analytics Provider of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday a technology partnership with Synergy Sports, a division of Sportradar, for the 2021-22 Season. As part of the partnership, Synergy will serve as the Official Analytics Provider of the ECHL for the 2021-22 Season, making their best-in-class coaching and scouting platform for use by the ECHL League Office and offered to ECHL teams. By logging game data on every ECHL game, each player's time on ice will be available in every game. This is all in addition to the advanced analytics that Synergy tracks and will provide directly to the league.

Synergy is the industry leader in analytical technologies for basketball, baseball, and most recently hockey, analyzing thousands of data points for every game they capture and connecting each data point with video. Synergy coaching technologies have become the source of truth for team preparation and scouting for every team in the NBA, MLB, and most professional leagues internationally in each respective sport.

"Partnering with a global sports technology leader like Synergy Sports gives us significant insight into our game at the League level," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Not only will data and video technology from Synergy enable our hockey operations staff access to the best analytical tools, but it also creates opportunities to utilize the data and information in both the hockey operations and business operations workflows."

"As we continue to expand our presence in the hockey world, being named the official hockey operations analytics provider of a league such as the ECHL is a true testament to how our products have resonated in the market," said Sportradar Managing Director of Sports Performance Mark Silver. "We look forward to helping the ECHL get the most out of their talent on the ice."

"The hockey world knows how important the ECHL is, and their value exists not only in North America, but globally," said Bob Teofilo, Director of Hockey for Synergy Sports and Sportradar. "Adding the ECHL to our existing partnerships will help us as we continue to expand our reach into all levels of hockey. This relationship is extremely important to us, and we are excited to help the ECHL utilize analytics and video in every aspect of their league as well as at the team level."

