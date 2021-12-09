Millman, MacKinnon Sent to Reading, Drake to Providence, Nagle to Lehigh Valley

December 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Mason Millman

(Reading Royals) Mason Millman(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced a series of transactions that took place Wednesday, Dec. 8.

David Drake signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Providence Bruins. This will be Drake's first time playing professionally for a team outside of the Flyers' organization.

Pat Nagle was recalled from loan by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Kirill Ustimenko was activated off the reserves list in Reading subsequently.

Ryan MacKinnon was loaned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley. He has played four games with Lehigh Valley in 2021-22, and this is his fourth time being loaned to Reading. He has yet to play in the ECHL this season.

Mason Millman was reassigned from Lehigh Valley to Reading by Philadelphia.

Millman, the only newcomer to the Royals out of the transactions yesterday, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers in 2019. A 20-year-old from London, Ont., the 6'1" defenseman's first professional experience came with the Phantoms in 2020-21, where he played 13 games and scored three assists. He has suited up twice for Lehigh Valley this season.

Previously, he played for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL from 2018 to 2020. He scored 16 goals and 53 assists (69 points) in 130 games for the club.

Millman will wear number seven.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack - Affiliation Night! Celebrate the Royals' affiliation with the Flyers. Gritty will be at Santander Arena, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead will be given away presented by Savage Auto Group, the Royals will play on orange ice, fans will get chances to win gift cards during the game, and there will be a Teddy Bear Toss, postgame skate presented by T-Mobile, and postgame party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.