Tendeck's 40 Saves Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - David Tendeck made 40 saves and Jake Wahlin scored but the Rapid City Rush allowed a pair of goals in the third period and fell to the visiting Kansas City Mavericks, 2-1, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

Rapid City opened the scoring in the second period. After a short side shot from Christian Evers hit traffic in front of the net, Gabe Chabot poked the puck below the goal line where Wahlin picked it up. He swooped around the net and slammed home a wraparound, putting the Rush on top, 1-0.

Kansas City peppered Tendeck from that point on, firing 15 shots on net in the second and eventually the Mavericks cracked him in the third. Ben Johnson hit Bryan Lemos streaking toward the back post for a redirection over Tendeck's left shoulder, tying the game at one.

Five minutes later, Kansas City took the lead when Jesse Mychan played the puck to himself off the end boards. From even with the goal line, he snuck one through Tendeck's short side to put the Mavericks on top, 2-1.

The Rush pulled Tendeck for an extra attacker in the final minute of the third and mounted chances but could not net the equalizer and Kansas City hung on for the victory.

Tendeck made 40 saves and Wahlin netted his third goal of the season in the loss. Rapid City fell to 8-10-1-2 while Kansas City improved to 8-10-1-0. The Rush and Mavericks will again face off on Friday night in Rapid City. It's Elf Night, presented by Dakota Barricade, and the first 500 fans through the doors will get a set of Bam Bam Sticks. Rapid City will also be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

