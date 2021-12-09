Grizzlies Snap Oilers Five-Game Winning Streak

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 4-3 to Utah at the BOK Center on Thursday night.

Utah kicked off the scoring second-straight game when Benjamin Tardif pounced on a turnover before sniping home a short-handed goal.

Tardif scored a power-play goal to go with his short-handed goal 3:39 into the second period, putting the Grizzlies up 2-0. Kyle Pouncy deflected a shot from Joey Colatarci over the shoulder of Kai Edmonds, giving Utah a 3-0 lead 7:46 into the middle frame. Alex Gilmour pulled the Oilers back to within two, snapping a shot from the left circle past Peyton Jones with 8:10 remaining in the second period.

Jack Doremus cut the score 3-2 in Utah's favor, tipping a shot from Dylan Sadowy past Peyton Jones 3:28 into the final period. Zac Robbins restored Utah's two-goal lead with 2:57 left, hoisting a backhander from the right circle past Edmonds. Gilmour closed the scoring with 1:11 remaining, roofing the puck from beneath the circles with the extra attacker on.

Tulsa closes out the week against Utah at the BOK Center on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:05 p.m.

