Grizzlies Snap Oilers Five-Game Winning Streak
December 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 4-3 to Utah at the BOK Center on Thursday night.
Utah kicked off the scoring second-straight game when Benjamin Tardif pounced on a turnover before sniping home a short-handed goal.
Tardif scored a power-play goal to go with his short-handed goal 3:39 into the second period, putting the Grizzlies up 2-0. Kyle Pouncy deflected a shot from Joey Colatarci over the shoulder of Kai Edmonds, giving Utah a 3-0 lead 7:46 into the middle frame. Alex Gilmour pulled the Oilers back to within two, snapping a shot from the left circle past Peyton Jones with 8:10 remaining in the second period.
Jack Doremus cut the score 3-2 in Utah's favor, tipping a shot from Dylan Sadowy past Peyton Jones 3:28 into the final period. Zac Robbins restored Utah's two-goal lead with 2:57 left, hoisting a backhander from the right circle past Edmonds. Gilmour closed the scoring with 1:11 remaining, roofing the puck from beneath the circles with the extra attacker on.
Tulsa closes out the week against Utah at the BOK Center on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2021
- Grizz Win 4-3 in a Night of Firsts - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Snap Oilers Five-Game Winning Streak - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Announce Return of School Day Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Middle Game of Tulsa Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day in Wichita: Americans Trade Defenseman to Greenville - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Walleye Add Impact Player in Mitchell Heard - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Agree to Terms with Jan Mandat - Indy Fuel
- Canadiens Agree with Arsen Khisamutdinov to Contract Termination - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mandolese Recalled to Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Renews Rivalry Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Synergy Sports Named "Official Analytics Provider of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Millman, MacKinnon Sent to Reading, Drake to Providence, Nagle to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Late Power Play Goal Lifts Icemen to Road Win over Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL All-Star Classic to be Televised LIVE on NHL Network - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jurusik Earns First-Career Shutout in 3-0 Blanking of Stingrays - Idaho Steelheads
- Hirano's Hat Trick Lifts Cyclones over Nailers, 6-5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tendeck's 40 Saves Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Two First Period Goals Drop Stingrays in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.