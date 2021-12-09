ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Utah's Taylor Crunk has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #261, Utah at Tulsa, on Dec. 8.

Crunk is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 4:24 of the second period.

Crunk will miss Utah's game at Tulsa tonight (Dec. 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

