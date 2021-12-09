Solar Bears Announce Return of School Day Game

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that schools and students throughout Central Florida will be welcomed back to experience hockey in an educational setting at the team's fifth annual School Day Game, when Orlando host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

All Central Florida K-12 schools are invited to spend the morning with Orlando's professional hockey team in a field trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live ice hockey. Students will receive hockey-related educational materials that are consistent with STEM standards and cover math, science, geography and more.

A complimentary lunch will be provided for all students in attendance.

"We are excited to announce the return of our School Day Game," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "With school districts now actively returning to participate in trips and external activities, we are happy to once again provide the opportunity for many schoolchildren throughout Central Florida to experience Solar Bears hockey for the first time."

The School Day Game First introduced as a part of the Solar Bears promotional schedule during the 2016-17 season, the event has grown each season, culminating in a Solar Bears single-game attendance record of 11,318 on Nov. 5, 2019 vs. Jacksonville. The Solar Bears were unable to host a School Day Game during the 2020-21 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the School Day Game is geared towards school groups, Solar Bears Season Ticket Members and the general public are still welcome and encouraged to attend the day's events. Season Ticket Members who are unable to attend the morning game will be able to exchange their ticket(s) for a future 2021-22 Solar Bears regular season home game.

